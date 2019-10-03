A Madison County deer, sampled within ten miles of Crockett and Gibson counties, has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Due to this finding, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Ageny has now added Crockett County and Gibson County as high-risk CWD counties.

Chronic Wasting Disease TWRA coordinator Chuck Yoest said it is unfortunate, but not unexpected, that more high risk counties are being identified.

With the designation, there are now feeding restrictions and deer carcass exportation restrictions in Crockett and Gibson counties.

The sample came from a three-and-half-year-old doe and brings the number of affected counties to ten, with six CWD high-risk and four CWD positive in West Tennessee.