Two new members appointed to Weakley County Election Commission

Two new members have been appointed to the Weakley County Election Commission.

Elections Administrator Alex Britt says Ricka McDonald, of Martin, and Kelley Swearingen, of Dresden, were appointed by the Tennessee State Election Commission to complete the unexpired terms of Britan Coleman and Wendell Verdell, who have both served since June 2015.

Mrs. McDonald recently retired as the Deputy Administrator of Elections and previously served as an Election Official. Mr. Swearingen has served as member of the Absentee Ballot Counting Board for the past 13 years.

The next meeting of the Weakley County Election Commission will be Monday, August 9th at 6:00.