Two New Paul Harris Fellows at Union City Rotary Club

Two Union City Rotary Club members were bestowed with special recognition during Friday’s meeting.

Former Magnolia Place Administrator David Johnson, and Mark McBride, with Cox Oil Company, were presented as Paul Harris Fellows.

The recognition is bestowed to an individual who meets the high professional and personal standards exemplified by the late Paul Harris, who founded Rotary International.

Johnson accepted the honor from club president Bob Regen.(AUDIO)

McBride was presented his honor by Mike Cox.(AUDIO)