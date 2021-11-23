Two Obion County Courthouse Employees Recognized

Two courthouse employees were recognized during the Obion County Commission meeting on Monday.

County Mayor Benny McGuire recognized Crystal Crain, who was named Tennessee’s “Outstanding County Clerk” by the County Officials Association.(AUDIO)

Ms. Crain was honored at the 53rd annual conference in Chattanooga.

Mayor McGuire also introduced Paula Rice, who is the Clerk and Master with 50 years of service at the courthouse.

A photo of Ms. Crain and Ms. Rice with their recognition certificates has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.