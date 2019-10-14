Two Obion County Schools are continuing to promote their achievement of being proclaimed a “Reward School” for the past year.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins recently presented “Reward School” banners to South Fulton Elementary principal Laura Pitts and Hillcrest principal Travis Johnson.

Ms. Pitts told Thunderbolt News the honor magnifies the commitment made by so many during the past school year.

For his school’s achievement, Johnson gave praise to many people at Hillcrest for making the honor possible.