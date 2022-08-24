Two officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

A West Tennessee THP officer and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee.

In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers, Sergeant Lee Russell, of McKenzie, and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy died in the crash.

The identity of the deputy has not been released.

Details are still being sorted out.

Sergeant Russell was a respected helicopter pilot for the THP and had previously worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He also worked for the 24th District Judicial Task Force and was a UT Martin graduate.