Two Pemiscot County deputies were involved in a deadly shooting overnight.

KFVS reports the shooting happened around 1:45 this morning.

Both deputies are okay, but the department says the other person involved in the shooting is dead.

By the request of Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.

The deputies are on paid administrative leave at this time as is standard procedure according to the sheriff’s department.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...