Two People Arrested Following Crash Into Martin Business

Martin police arrested two people following a car crash Wednesday night into a local business.

Police reports said officers were called to Martin Motors, at 8498 Highway 45, where a vehicle was lodged into a roll-up door.

Reports said a male and female were seen in the parking lot, with the male subject attempting to hide behind a vehicle.

Police say the male subject, identified as 38 year old Alexander Ross Dean of Humboldt, then attempted to elude on foot.

Reports said an officer deployed his Taser during the pursuit, with Dean taken into custody.

The female, 41 year old Stephanie Lynn Williams of Medina, was also arrested.

An investigation revealed Dean and Ms. Williams were suspected of being involved in a burglary near Sharon.

Martin police charged Dean with evading arrest, vandalism over $1,000, burglary, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

Ms. Williams was charged with public intoxication.

Reports said additional charges are pending an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.