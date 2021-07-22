Two People Charged With Vandalizing Union City Hotel Room

Two people have been charged with vandalism at a Union City hotel.

Police reports said officers were called to Quality Inn, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where manager Bobbie Jones was taking photos of a damaged television and dresser, along with holes in the walls.

Jones told officers that 24 year old Jacob Mack, of Baltimore, Maryland and 23 year old Wilmarie Aponte, of Killeen, Texas, were staying at the hotel while working for a company at Tyson Foods.

Reports said officers went to Tyson and spoke with both Mack and Aponte, who admitted to damaging the room and contents.

Both were charged with vandalism for the estimated $800 in damages, and will appear in General Session Court next Wednesday.