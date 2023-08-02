Two People Cited Into Court for Wal-Mart Shoplifting

Two people have been barred from a Union City business following shoplifting charges.

Union City police reports said 43 year old Marsha Underwood, of Melrose Street, was charged with shoplifting on two separate occasions at Wal-Mart on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said several items were taken.

Underwood was cited into Obion County General Sessions Court and barred from all Wal-Mart properties.

Reports said 31 year old Martha Leann Pigg, of Baker Street, was observed skip scanning items and leaving Wal-Mart without paying for merchandise.

Wal-Mart security personnel said Pigg was also determined to take items on four additional times from May 24th through July 6th.

She was cited into General Sessions Court and barred from Wal-Mart properties.