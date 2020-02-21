A McCracken County man and woman have been charged in connection with thefts of display cellular telephones from various AT&T locations in Paducah.

23 year old Christopher Fontana was arrested by Marshall County authorities, on Paducah warrants charging him with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking of more than $500 but less than $10,000 dollars.

23 year old Racheal Land was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property.

Paducah police say an officer, called to investigate the February 14th theft at the AT&T Store, recognized Fontana from a previous traffic stop.

Police say Fontana is the likely suspect in similar thefts at other area locations, with Ms. Land selling the stolen phones.