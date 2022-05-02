Two People Injured in Early Morning Fire in Hickman

Two people sustained injuries in an early morning fire in Hickman on Monday.

Hickman Fire Department reports said Hugh “Bo” Eddington, and his daughter Tracey Eddington, were injured in the residential fire on Union City Highway.

Hickman Fire Chief John Amberg told Thunderbolt News about the call.(AUDIO)

Chief Amberg said Eddington was air-lifted to a hospital with burn injuries, with Ms. Eddington taken to Baptist-Memorial Hospital in Union City, then transferred to a another hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.