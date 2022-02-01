February 1, 2022
Two People Injured in Tractor Trailer Truck Crash in Obion County

A tractor trailer truck crash in Obion County on Monday injured two people.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 43 year old Joe Wayne Langley, of Dyersburg, was operating a 2005 Freightliner on North State Route 21.

Reports said the tractor-trailer truck crossed the centerline and exited the roadway.

The truck collided with a utility pole and overturned in a ditch.

Langley and his passenger, 38 year old Ricky Littles of Ripley, were injured in the crash.

Reports said neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and extrication was also needed at the scene.

The accident occurred around 2:30.

Charles Choate

