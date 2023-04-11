Two people injured in Weakley County crash

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in front of Dollar General in Sharon.

The accident happened just before 2:00 at the intersection of Highway 45 and North Highway Avenue.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the two victims were transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

The intersection has been the site of several serious accidents with Chief Eddings being a strong proponent of making safety improvements to reduce crashes at the location.

More details on the accident will be forthcoming from the THP.