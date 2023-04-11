April 11, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Two people injured…

Two people injured in Weakley County crash

Two people injured in Weakley County crash

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in front of Dollar General in Sharon.

The accident happened just before 2:00 at the intersection of Highway 45 and North Highway Avenue.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the two victims were transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

The intersection has been the site of several serious accidents with Chief Eddings being a strong proponent of making safety improvements to reduce crashes at the location.

More details on the accident will be forthcoming from the THP.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology