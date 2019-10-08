Two people, and three horses, were injured following a two vehicle accident in Fulton County.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies, and officers with the Fulton Police Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 94 and Highway 51.

An investigation showed a 1998 Trailblazer, operated by Jalen Weatherspoon of Owensboro, had failed to stop at the intersection.

Weatherspoon’s vehicle then collided with a 2011 Dodge truck and horse trailer, operated by Kailey Schmidt of Cottage Grove, Tennessee.

During the crash, reports said the horse trailer broke free from the truck, and was dangling off of the embankment.

Sheriff’s report said Weatherspoon was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, with a passenger taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

Staff members of Ward’s Animal Clinic were called to the scene, with the injured horses still receiving medical attention.