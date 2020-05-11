The State of Kentucky has now reported 6,440 positive cases of coronavirus.

Of the reported cases, 2,308 people have recovered from the virus.

The latest report also showed 304 deaths have occurred, including a 90 year old woman and 95 year old woman in Graves County on Saturday.

The latest report indicated Graves County with the tenth highest total of cases in the state at 148.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County is at 69 cases.

Calloway County has 37, Marshall County 34, Ballard County 8, Hickman County 5, Carlisle County 3 and Fulton County 1.

The highest death rate in Kentucky is coming from those over the age of 80 at 159, with the highest number of confirmed cases being those in the age bracket of 40-to-49 at 964.