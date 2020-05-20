The Maintenance Committee at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport heard two business proposals Wednesday morning, which ended with a surprise decision.

William Waggoner of WillAero LLC, along with Conner Rinker and Justin Wright of the newly formed Full Stop Aviation, spoke of their plans for the 25,000 square foot hangar.

After Waggoner presented his plans to expand his maintenance business and storage in the hangar, Rinker explained his business plan for the airport.

Rinker outlined specialized training that will be also offered.

Following the presentation by Rinker and Wright, Waggoner surprised the committee with his recommendation.

Committee members adjourned the meeting and are expected to make a decision on the hangar rental on Thursday morning at the airport.