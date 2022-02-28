Two Rescued from Mississippi River Flood Waters in Hickman

Two people were rescued from Mississippi River flood waters in Hickman late Saturday night.

Reports said Kevin Beasley, of Hickman County, and a passenger, were in a truck that went into the water, in an area know as the Upper Bottom.

Fulton County farmer Greg Black was the first person to arrive on the scene.

Black told Thunderbolt News that Beasley was a former farm employee, who fortunately had his phone number.(AUDIO)

Black said Hickman officer James Blakney arrived to assist in getting Beasley from the water.

Reports said the passenger was taken to high ground, and left the scene.

Members of Fulton County Fire and Rescue, and additional officers arrived on the scene for assistance.

A photo from the scene has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.