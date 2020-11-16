The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported two ongoing projects in Fulton County.

Reports said KY-1128 is still closed at mile point 7.6 due to substructure issues on the Mud Creek Bridge.

Transportation officials say the contractor is awaiting arrival of new bridge beams, with work to be completed in two weeks following their arrival.

Work also continues at the intersection of KY-125/Union City Highway and KY 166/Middle Road southeast of Hickman, commonly known as the Y.

Reports said motorists should be prepared for periods of one-lane traffic to facilitate ongoing work to convert the Y intersection into a T intersection.

The target completion date is this month.