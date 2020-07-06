Tennessee residents will have not one, but two, sales tax holidays this year.

The first will focus on school supplies and the second revolves around restaurant sales.

Tennessee’s first Back to School sales tax holiday is Friday, July 31st through Sunday, August 2nd.

Tax-free items include clothing items that are $200 or less; school supplies and art supplies that are $200 or less each; and computers, tablets, smartphones, electronic readers, TVs, and video game consoles costing $3,000 or less.

Shoppers can buy as much as they want and pay zero sales tax, as long as each item is under the maximum price.

The second tax-free weekend in Tennessee will take place Friday, August 7th through Sunday, August 9th.

During this event, the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants is exempt from sales tax.