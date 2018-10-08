Martin Police officers responded to two separate shoplifting incidents at the Martin Super Walmart.

Just before 2:00 Wednesday morning, Patrolman Drew Smith responded to the store where 39-year-old Brandy Leigh Taylor of Trenton had been stopped by store personnel after she was seen putting items valued at nearly $53 in her purse.

Taylor had already been advised of a trespassing procedure by another Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi and is now banned from all Walmart locations.

Taylor is charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass and has been released from the Weakley County Jail on bond.

In a separate incident Thursday morning around 4:00, Patrolman Rachel Harrison responded to Walmart where 19-year-old Alize Ceniceroz, of Rosemead, California, was captured on video walking out a side door with bags of merchandise and leaving them in a wooded area west of the store.

The merchandise taken was valued at $612.

Ceniceroz is charged with shoplifting and being held in the Weakley County Jail.

