Two Sharon businesses with alcohol permits found in compliance of underage sales

Two Sharon businesses with alcohol permits were recently found to be in compliance of state and local law and city ordinance prohibiting the sale of alcohol to individuals under the age of 21.

Sharon Police Sergeant Gary Eddings says earlier this month, the Sharon Police Department, with the assistance of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition and a 19-year-old undercover individual, performed its first undercover alcohol compliance checks at the Little General and Dollar General, both inside the Sharon city limits.

Eddings says clerks at both businesses refused to sell alcohol to the underage individual.

Providing alcohol to an underage person is a Class A misdemeanor with a $25 dollar fine, $200 dollar court cost, and up to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Certificates were presented to the two Sharon businesses.