Two Sharon girls critically injured in ATV accident

Two Sharon girls were critically injured in a four-wheeler accident around 6:00 Monday night at the intersection of Hawkins and Adams Road near Sidonia.

Weakley County Sheriffs Deputy Gary Eddings was the first at the scene and said a pickup truck collided with the four-wheeler and the two girls were ejected.

It’s believed the four wheeler failed to yield the right of way.

Deputy Eddings, who serves as Sharon Fire Chief and also is an EMT, administered first aid to the young girls until additional help could arrive.

Both girls were transported by Air Evac and were in critical condition.

Both are students at Sharon School.

Weakley County EMS, Sharon Fire Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene .

The THP is handling the investigation.