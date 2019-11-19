Two people were shot after an overnight home invasion in Graves County.

Sheriff Jon Hayden said deputies were called to a shooting just after midnight, at an address on Tom Drive in the southern portion of the county.

Deputies, and Kentucky State Police, arrived to find one person shot multiple times, with a second shooting victim located in Mayfield.

Both victims were taken to Paducah hospitals due to their injuries, with one transferred by air ambulance to a Nashville hospital.

Sheriff’s reports said investigators remained on the scene until the early hours this morning, with additional information expected to be released today.