Two small earthquakes were recorded in Lake County this past weekend.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the first tremor just after 10:30 on Friday night.

The 2.0 recording occurred southwest of Tiptonville in the middle of the Mississippi River.

On Saturday night just before 9:00, a 2.6 registered earthquake was recorded east of Ridgely on Gratio Road.

Reports said the tremor was recorded at a depth of just over four miles.