Two small earthquakes were recorded near Ridgely last Thursday.

The Center for Earthquake Information said the first tremor occurred just before 3:30 in the afternoon, and registered 1.5.

This earthquake was centered just north of Hoecake Road.

Reports said the second recorded earthquake took place just after 9:00 at night, and registered 1.5 on the scale.

This earthquake was centered just north of Gracio Road, near the Ridgely city limits.