The Center for Earthquake Research and Information has reported two small earthquakes in the region on Friday.

Reports said the tremors occurred just across the Kentucky Bend Area of Fulton County in Southeast Missouri.

The first reported earthquake was registered at 1.8, and occurred just before 5:00 in the morning.

The second 2.1 tremor was recorded approximately two hours later near the first tremor.

The actual listing of the earthquakes was 1.6 miles northeast of Marston, Missouri on County Highway 403.