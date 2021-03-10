Two students charged with stealing more than $110K from MTSU

Two MTSU students are charged with stealing over $100,000 from the university.

TBI Communications Director Josh Devine says in November, TBI agents joined the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office in investigating theft allegations involving MTSU’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association.

Authorities later developed information indicating two leaders of the student groups were responsible for fraudulently obtaining more than $114,000 in Student Activity Fee payments from the university over a three-year period.

On Tuesday, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Mohamed Gure with one count of Theft over $60,000, one count of Theft over $10,000, 30 counts of Forgery, and two counts of Criminal Simulation. The indictments charged 22-year-old Mohamed Osman with one count of Theft over $60,000, 28 counts of Forgery, and two counts of Criminal Simulation.

Gure and Osman were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail.

Gure’s bond was set at $60,000, and Osmon’s bond was set at $50,000.