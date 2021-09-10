Two-time defending OVC Champion Skyhawk Women’s Basketball team releases 2021-22 schedule

The two-time defending OVC champion UT Martin women’s basketball team has unveiled its 2021-22 schedule.

The Skyhawks looks to defend their league crown with a full slate of action, including 30 regular season matchups – including appearances in three non-conference tournaments. UT Martin will travel to six different states along with the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico while squaring off with teams from eight conferences – including eight squads which earned postseason appearances last season.

“This schedule is tremendously tough,” UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan said. “When you look at it, it is basically the schedule which we had last year but most of them got pushed back a year because of COVID. The difference is that we went from a veteran team to an extremely inexperienced team. It will be a really tough challenge, but this is the type of schedule that our program is used to playing. It should be fun.”

UT Martin will open the season by participating in the Preseason Women’s NIT held in Manhattan, Kansas. The Skyhawks will tip-off the season against Kansas State on Nov. 12 before facing off against North Carolina A&T (Nov. 14) and Western Kentucky (Nov. 15).

Following the opening tournament, the Skyhawks will travel to perennial power Louisville on Nov. 17. UT Martin then makes its debut in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on Nov. 20 against Illinois State.

The Skyhawks will spend Thanksgiving in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the San Juan Shootout. UT Martin faces George Washington (Nov. 26) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 27) in the tournament.

Three consecutive home games will open the month of December. Rescheduled contests from the 2020-21 season feature matchups against Saint Louis (Dec. 5), Missouri State (Dec. 12) and Southern Illinois (Dec. 15).

The final non-conference contests will be played at the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada prior to Christmas. UT Martin matches up against MAC foes Akron (Dec. 20) and Bowling Green (Dec. 21) on back-to-back days to bring the non-conference slate to a close.

The OVC schedule will feature a 20-game schedule with home-and-home matchups against all league opponents. The Skyhawks will host SIUE (Jan. 1), Belmont (Jan. 8), Tennessee Tech (Jan. 15), Austin Peay (Jan. 20), Eastern Illinois (Jan. 27), Southeast Missouri (Feb. 3), Tennessee State (Feb. 5), Morehead State (Feb. 16) and Murray State (Feb. 19).

Return road games will see trips to Austin Peay (Dec. 30), Tennessee State (Jan. 6), Morehead State (Jan. 13), Murray State (Jan. 22), Belmont (Jan. 29), SIUE (Feb. 10), Eastern Illinois (Feb. 12), Southeast Missouri (Feb. 24) and Tennessee Tech (Feb. 26).

The OVC Basketball Championship will be contested in Evansville, Ind. once again with the top-eight seeds making the field. The tournament run March 2-5.