Two Tornadoes Confirmed in Western Kentucky

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in Western Kentucky during the early morning hours Monday.

During the passage of the storm front, Weather Service officials say a tornado touched down about 3:45 just northeast of Lynnville, in Calloway County.

This tornado had peak winds of 100 miles per hour, and a path of ten miles long.

Reports said the storm caused downed trees, three large pole barns destroyed and some damage to homes and vehicles.

A tornado was also confirmed in southern Graves County.

Reports said the twister hit southeast of Wingo around 3:30, and traveled 5.1 miles to just north of Cuba.

This tornado was packing winds of 85 miles per hour, with a width of 100 yards.

A few barns and a chicken house were damaged, along with damage to trees and limbs.