Union City police are investigating the burglary of two businesses at Variety Square on East Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said officers were called Tuesday morning to an alarm at Steve’s Jewelry, where they discovered the next door business of Subway had been entered.

A rock had been thrown thru the front door, with two black males seen entering the business.

The police report said a cash drawer was taken, with approximately $80 stolen in the burglary.

The two men then left Subway thru a back door, and then entered Steve’s Jewelry by prying open a back door.

The report said once inside the business, a glass case was shattered and approximately $300 in jewelry items were taken.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries are urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tipline.