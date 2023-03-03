Two Union City Junior Students Participate in Summit

Two Union City junior students participated in the 12th annual Vaughn RisingStar Youth Leadership Summit at UT-Martin.

Molly Kizer and Ella Palmer were selected for the two-day summit, which is a byproduct of the WestStar Leadership program.

Customized individual campus tours were part of the summit, with several guest speakers on the agenda, including interim Chancellor Dr. Phil Cavalier and Vice-Chancellor Charley Deal.

Students from several West Tennessee counties were chosen to participate, including Weakley, Lake, Dyer and Gibson.