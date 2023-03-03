March 3, 2023
Two Union City Junior Students Participate in Summit

Union City junior students Molly Kizer and Ella Palmer took part in this week’s Vaughn RisingStar Youth Leadership Summit at UT-Martin..(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Two Union City junior students participated in the 12th annual Vaughn RisingStar Youth Leadership Summit at UT-Martin.

Molly Kizer and Ella Palmer were selected for the two-day summit, which is a byproduct of the WestStar Leadership program.

Customized individual campus tours were part of the summit, with several guest speakers on the agenda, including interim Chancellor Dr. Phil Cavalier and Vice-Chancellor Charley Deal.

Students from several West Tennessee counties were chosen to participate, including Weakley, Lake, Dyer and Gibson.

