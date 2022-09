Union City Council members recently agreed to a plan, which will enhance two local ponds.

Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis made the presentation, concerning Reelfoot Pond and Veterans Park Pond.(AUDIO)

Francis said a bid from Southeastern Pond Management, of Jackson, was accepted for the work.

Plans call for three lighted aerators to be installed and maintained at Veterans Park Pond, with a new lighted aerator for Reelfoot Pond.