Two Union City Seniors are Applicants for Presidential Scholars Program

Two Union City High School seniors have been chosen as applicants for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kaylee Daniels and Sara Ullrich were selected by teachers and administration, and will be among those considered as state finalists.

Daniels is a member of the ACT 21-plus Club, the National Society of High School Scholars, and the high school Ethics Bowl team.

Ullrich has been a member of the Top 10 for three years, the Beta Club, Key Club, and STEM Club.

She is also a member of the prestigious 30-plus ACT club, has received the AP Scholar Award, and has won state and national awards at the Beta Club Convention.