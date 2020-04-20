Two Union City High School students placed well in the recent International Aviation Art Contest.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Elijah Cavalier was awarded second place, and Olivia Hill placed third, among a state field of more than 250 entrants.

The annual contest is hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials and the Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division.

The efforts of Cavalier and Hill resulted in individual cash prizes, that also earned matching cash prizes for the high school Art Department.

Their entries were also submitted to the contest’s national level competition in Washington, DC., with winners there then advancing to international competition.

All work was done on 12×18 white paper, by hand, with the use of watercolors, acrylic, markers, pens, colored pencil, crayon or any similar permanent medium.