Two Union City Track Members Named All-State

Top three finishes in the Class-A State Track Championships has earned All-State honors for two Union City team members.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Destiny Kenton and Alexis Smith were honored on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class-A All-State team.

Kenton placed second in the shot put in May’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, while Smith was third in the 400-meters.

Their efforts helped the Lady Tornadoes to a program-best seventh-place finish among 38 teams.

The Sports Writers Association recognizes the top three finishers in every individual event as All-State selections.

The naming of Kenton and Smith to the elite list marks the second year in a row, that the high school program has boasted a pair of All-State members.

The designation also means the pair will be inducted into the Union City High School “Hall of Honors” at a later date.