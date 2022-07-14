Two UT-Martin Faculty Members Honored for Their Work

Two University of Tennessee at Martin faculty members have been honored for teaching excellence.

Dr. Joshua Guerin, professor of computer science, and Dr. Dexter Davis, associate professor of sport management, have received “Outstanding Teacher Awards” from the University of Tennessee Alumni Association.

Recipients of the award are nominated by students, faculty and alumni based on classroom performance, scholarship and service.

The award has been presented since 1966 to faculty members from all UT campuses, and includes a one-time stipend of $2,000.

Dr. Guerin began teaching at UT-Martin in 2012, and served from 2018 to 2021 as the chair of the computer science department.

Dr. Davis has taught at UT-Martin since 2013.

Since coming to UT Martin, Davis has organized regional and national trips, that includes the NFL Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, which allows students firsthand working experience.