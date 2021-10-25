Two UT-Martin Football Players Achieve Honors in Recent Win

UT-Martin had two football players recognized for individual play, during Saturday’s win against Southeast Missouri State.

In the 38-30 win at home, senior running back Peyton Logan became only the ninth UT-Martin player to join the 2,000 yard rushing club.

Logan rushed for 159 yards, and now stands as the fifth all-time rusher in Skyhawks history, with 2,147 yards.

The play of quarterback Keon Howard also earned him his third Ohio Valley Conference “Newcomer of the Week” honor.

Howard is a graduate transfer from Tulane University, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.