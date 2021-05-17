Two Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Union City Woman

A two vehicle accident Saturday night claimed the life of a Union City woman.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 65 year old Janice Staggs was killed in the accident, that occurred just after 9:00 on State Route 22 at Flippen Lane.

Highway Patrol reports said Ms. Staggs was traveling east on Highway 22, when a vehicle operated by 26 year old Allison Laws, of Hornbeak, failed to yield the right of way.

Reports said Ms. Laws vehicle struck the right side of Ms. Staggs vehicle, causing both to leave the highway into a ditch.

Reports said Ms. Laws was injured in the crash, and charges were pending.

A passenger in her vehicle, 26 year old Bobby Laws, of Hornbeak, was also injured in the crash.

The Highway Patrol report said all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.