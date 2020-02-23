Two people were killed in a two vehicle accident in Obion County late Friday night.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck, operated by 50 year old Charles “Chuckie” Wilson of Hickman, crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck operated by 67 year old Kenneth Spicer, of Union City.

The head-on accident on State Route 5, at Garrigan Road in Woodland Mills, killed both Wilson and Spicer.

A passenger in the Spicer vehicle, 26 year old Julia Mathenia of Union City, received injuries in the crash.

An investigation by the Highway Patrol indicated Wilson was driving north on Highway 5, with Spicer driving south.

The accident occurred just before midnight, with Wilson not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol report said an alcohol and drug test was requested from both drivers.