A diesel tanker caught fire after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Kountry Korner on Highway 22 in Dresden.

Serious injuries were reported with Air Evac responding to airlift the victims.

Responding were the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dresden Police Department, Dresden Fire Department, Weakley County EMS, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Thunderbolt Radio News will have more information when the THP report is released.