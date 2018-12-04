Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office were dispatched Tuesday morning to a two vehicle motor vehicle accident on US 51, just outside the Fulton city limits.

Reports said the collision was reported just before 7:00 by a witness following one of the vehicles involved.

Two Air Evac helicopters transported patients to hospitals in Nashville, and the Ken-Tenn Ambulance Service transported one individual by ground.

Names are being withheld at his time pending further investigation by the Sheriff Office.

