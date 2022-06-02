Two Vehicle Injury Accident in Union City

Union City police and firefighters responded to a two vehicle injury crash on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Everett Boulevard, and involved a semi-tractor trailer truck and an SUV.

Police Chief Ben Yates said one person was seriously injured in the passenger vehicle, which required extrication by emergency personnel.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck was reported to have minor injuries.

A complete report of the accident is expected to be released on Friday.