June 2, 2022
Two Vehicle Injury Accident in Union City

A two vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of Main Street and Everett Boulevard in Union City. Police Chief Ben Yates said one person received serious injuries in the SUV, with minor injuries sustained to the driver of the tractor trailer truck….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Union City police and firefighters responded to a two vehicle injury crash on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Everett Boulevard, and involved a semi-tractor trailer truck and an SUV.

Police Chief Ben Yates said one person was seriously injured in the passenger vehicle, which required extrication by emergency personnel.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck was reported to have minor injuries.

A complete report of the accident is expected to be released on Friday.

 

 

Charles Choate

