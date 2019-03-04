Two Weakley County men are charged with aggravated burglary after allegedly breaking into a Dresden home.

According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, 18-year-old Cody Brown of Dresden and 19-year-old Dustin Wright allegedly forced open the front door of an apartment on Highway 118 in Dresden.

When the occupant heard a noise, she went into the living room and startled the two men, who then grabbed a PlayStation and ran out the door.

Both Brown and Wright are charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft under $1,000 dollars and are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

At the time of his arrest last week, Brown was out of jail on a $2,500 dollar bond on charges of kidnapping and beating another man in Dresden last November.