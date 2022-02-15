Two Weakley Countians honored with Tennessee Volunteer Award

Two Weakley Countians have been honored with the Tennessee Volunteer Award.

Dr. Marvin Downing was recognized as the Adult honoree and Jarrett Snider is the Youth honoree.

Dr. Downing is 85 years of age and a Professor Emeritus of History at UT Martin. Dr. Downing volunteers at WE CARE Ministries in Martin, helping with donations and checking out electronics, as well as bringing a touch of humor every day, encouraging everyone, and willing to do anything to help the staff.

Dr. Downing is also involved with the Weakley County Habitat for Humanity, having served as a member and Secretary of the Board, as well as mowing the lawns of several Habitat sites.

He’s served on the Martin Historic Zoning Commission, Martin Beautiful Committee, and the Jackson Purchase Historical Society.

Snider has been a WE CARE volunteer since he was 12, and continues to support the agency as a soon-to-be college graduate. Snider has regularly worked the WE CARE counters in the thrift store and has also organized church volunteer projects for the agency.

Snider has recruited additional youth to volunteer and has worked special events at the organization.