Two Western Kentucky Referees to Call State Championship Game

Two longtime Western Kentucky high school football referees have been selected to call a state championship game.

Referee Bubba Hendley, and umpire Ken Henderson, were chosen to call one of six state championship games.

The KHSAA State Championships will be played on December 2nd and 3rd in Lexington.

The announcement was made after Hendley was named the “Referee of the Year” for the West Kentucky Football Officials Association, with Henderson honored with the “Umpire of the Year”.

A photo of Bubba Hendley and Ken Henderson, with their awards, has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.