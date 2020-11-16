The Graves County and Marshall County School Systems have now joined other local systems in using Distance Learning.

Both Graves County and Marshall County suspended in-person classes starting Monday, November 16th with plans to remain with the on-line instruction until the end of the month.

Officials with both schools said the decision was made following increases of coronavirus among students and staff.

The two school systems join McCracken County, Carlisle County and Mayfield Independent for virtual learning in Western Kentucky, with the Union City School System going to all on-line instruction starting today.

Union City schools hope to return on November 30th.