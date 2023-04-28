April 27, 2023
Two Westview students named to All-State Tennessee Band

Two Westview High School students have been named to the All-State Tennessee Band.

Senior contrabass clarinet player Alina Armega and sophomore baritone saxophone player Scarlett Newsome auditioned and made 1st chair in the All-West Tennessee Bands which also qualified them to perform with the All-State Band this past weekend along with students selected from each region of the state.

Both rehearsed and performed a concert with the band at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.

