Two Westview students named to All-State Tennessee Band

Two Westview High School students have been named to the All-State Tennessee Band.

Senior contrabass clarinet player Alina Armega and sophomore baritone saxophone player Scarlett Newsome auditioned and made 1st chair in the All-West Tennessee Bands which also qualified them to perform with the All-State Band this past weekend along with students selected from each region of the state.

Both rehearsed and performed a concert with the band at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.