Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 22 in Dresden.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe tells Thunderbolt Radio News the accident happened around 3:00 when 71-year-old Judy Pickler pulled out from the Maverick gas station into the path of 26-year-old Devin Taylor, who was traveling eastbound on Highway 22.

Miss Pickler was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the Dresden Fire Department.

Miss Taylor is an expectant mother and was injured by the deployment of her vehicle’s airbags.

Both women were transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Chief Howe says Miss Taylor has since been released, while Miss Pickler is still being treated.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were on the scene for two hours.

