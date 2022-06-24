Two-year fire investigation leads to indictment of two West Tennessee women

Two West Tennessee women are facing charges in a 2019 Benton County fire investigation.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging 38-year-old Candace L. Wright, of Camden, and 34-year-old Sharon R. Collins, of Jackson, with Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property over $10,000.

Wright is facing an additional charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.

The charges stem from an October 2, 2019 house fire in the 1800 block of Douglas Drive in Holladay.

McAlister says over more than two years, TBI agents developed information identifying Wright and Collins as the individuals responsible.

Both were arrested Thursday and are being held in the Benton County Jail. Bond is set at $75,000 for Wright and $25,000 for Collins.